iOS 15.2 beta 2 fixes the one big complaint everyone had about Macro mode on the iPhone 13 Pro

Apple revealed the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max back in September. These new iPhones come with a Pro-exclusive feature called Macro mode. When enabled, the iPhone uses the ultra-wide camera and autofocus system to focus on 2cm only. At first, the feature would only work automatically when getting very close to a subject. However, in iOS 15.1, Apple added a toggle in the Settings app to disable the automatic mechanism. iOS 15.2 beta 2 takes this further and introduces a new toggle inside the camera app to enable this mode.

According to MacRumors, the latest iOS 15.2 beta adds a Macro mode toggle inside the camera app. This allows users to manually enable or disable the feature right in the camera. To get the new toggle — which has a flower icon, users must first disable auto macro from the settings app. Despite having an ultra-wide camera, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini don’t support Macro mode.

iOS 15.2 finally adds a manual toggle for Macro mode, right from the camera! pic.twitter.com/w3ef3xdCsJ — (@DylanMcD8) November 12, 2021

iOS 15.2 beta 2 has been released to both developers and public testers. It introduces several new changes, including tweaks to the Mail app and the Items tab in the Find My app. That’s in addition to a new store tab in the Apple TV app, a “Communication Safety” feature to help protect minors from online predators, and the ability to add “Legacy Contacts” to your Apple ID.

iOS 15.2 Beta 1 brought other changes, including tweaks to the Notification Summary and Emergency SOS. Additionally, it enabled the “App Privacy Report” feature, which exposes what data and sensors apps are accessing and how frequently. The final, stable build is expected to be released within a month or two after the beta testing ends.

