iOS 15.2 beta introduces App Privacy Report, Communication Safety feature, and more

Apple has released the first beta of the upcoming iOS 15.2 to registered developers. This update comes packed with changes and tweaks aimed at user privacy and security. These features include some that Apple had teased during the iOS 15 reveal at WWDC21. App Privacy Report, Communication Safety, a tweaked Notification Summary, and more will be available to the public within a month or two.

What’s new

According to MacRumors, iOS 15.2 developer beta 1 brings the following changes.

App Privacy Report

App Privacy Report is a feature that Apple teased back in June. It allows users to view the data, sensors, and servers apps are individually accessing. This change brings absolute transparency that makes it significantly tougher for malicious apps to secretly contact certain servers or access device sensors without users’ knowledge.

Emergency SOS tweaks

iOS 15.2 updates the Emergency SOS feature that lets you auto-call your country’s emergency line. You can now either rapidly hit the side button or hold the side button and either of the volume buttons for a few seconds. The countdown timer has also been changed from three to eight seconds.

Notification Summary tweaks

The Notification Summary that was first introduced in iOS 15.0 gets tweaked in iOS 15.2. The summary is now presented in a card-style view that makes glancing at the notification contents easier.

Hints of the Communication Safety feature

Apple’s child safety feature that detects nudity on minors’ devices will be released with iOS 15.2. The feature scans sent and received photos through the Messages app and notifies the parents if any inappropriate content is detected. The first beta of iOS 15.2 has code that mentions the feature, but it’s not live just yet.

What do you think of the new features in iOS 15.2? Let us know in the comments section below.