Apple has released iOS 15.4.1 to the public with bug fixes

Apple has released iOS 15.4.1 to the public worldwide. This update brings security patches and bug fixes, and we advise all users to update their devices to this version. The company had seeded iOS 15.4 earlier this month, introducing new emoji, Face ID support when masked, and filtering options in the Podcasts app. It’s common for the Cupertino tech giant to release a x.x.1 update following a major version bump. That’s because with freshly introduced features we often end up with new bugs and glitches.

To update your iPhone to iOS 15.4.1:

Head to the Settings app.

Click on General.

Tap the Software Update section.

Wait for the page to refresh.

Once the update appears, hit the Download and Install button.

Agree to the terms and conditions when prompted.

Wait for the update to download and install.

It’s important to keep your iPhone connected to a power source during the update. This ensures it doesn’t get interrupted due to a potential power loss. If the battery dies during the installation process, your iPhone might get bricked. You would then need to connect it to a Mac or PC to restore it.

This update is available for all iPhones that support iOS 15. So if you have an iPhone 6S or a newer model, you will be able to run this version of the operating system. iOS 15.4 could be the last major update to iOS 15. The company has already delivered all of the features it had teased back in WWDC21. We could possibly see an iOS 15.5 Beta in the near future. However, we don’t expect it to be as packed as iOS 15.4. Additionally, the company could soon be announcing the official starting date of WWDC22 — during which iOS 16 Beta will likely become official. Taking that into consideration, Apple is probably shifting its focus away from iOS 15 at this point.

