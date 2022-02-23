The latest iOS 15.4 beta adds anti-stalking tracking notifications for AirTags and other accessories

Earlier this month, Apple announced that it would be improving its anti-stalking measures for AirTags and other Find My Network accessories. The company stated that it would make new features available in a future software update — including an obvious warning when pairing a new AirTag. This alert warns users from using their AirTags to stalk other people, mentioning that their personal information is linked to the tracking device, and that it’s a crime to do so in several regions. The company has finally delivered on its promise by including these additions in iOS 15.4 beta 4 — making it harder for creeps to use AirTags for stalking.

Prior to iOS 15.4 beta 4, iPhones would show a notification starting that an unknown accessory has been detected moving with them when users carry around AirPods that aren’t linked to their accounts. This caused unnecessary fear when people would borrow a friend’s pair, as it wouldn’t occur to them it’s just the AirPods they’re carrying around. According to 9to5Mac, Apple now displays a clear notification specifying the AirPods’ model — instead of labeling it as an unknown accessory.

The company is additionally enabling Precise Finding for unknown AirTags detected near you. So if you have a UWB-enabled iPhone, you would be able to find exactly where an AirTag has been placed. This makes it easier to find them when they’re being used for stalking — considering they’re hard to spot otherwise. Lastly, the Cupertino giant has added a new option in the Me tab of the Find My app, which gives users access to Tracking Notifications settings for them to customize them as they wish.

While these tighter anti-stalking measures won’t end the rampant misuse of AirTags, they surely will make it a tad harder for stalkers to utilize the tech for mischief. The new warning should also deter some hesitant stalkers — as it introduces the legal aspect to it and mentions that the personal information of the owner could be accessed by law enforcement officers.

Source: 9to5Mac