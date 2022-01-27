iOS 15.4 Beta 1 now available with long-awaited Face ID mask support and Universal Control

The initial release of iOS 15 arrived last year, and per usual for Apple, it has continued to receive minor updates in the months since. iOS 15.3 just arrived this week with a fix for Safari’s IndexedDB data leak and other minor fixes, and now the first beta for iOS 15.4 is available to try out. This is a much more impressive release, with a few long-awaited additions that Apple announced months ago.

Perhaps the most exciting new feature is Universal Control, which was expected to arrive as part of macOS 12 Monterey, but was delayed until spring of this year. Once you have iOS/iPadOS 15.4 installed on an iPad, and the latest macOS 12 beta release on a compatible Mac, the mouse and keyboard on one device can control another device. MacRumors points out the new settings menu is accessible from Displays > Advanced on macOS, and from the ‘Cursor and Keyboard (Beta)’ menu in the iPad’s ‘AirPlay & Handoff’ section.

This update also finally includes support for Face ID when using a face mask. There’s a warning that Face ID won’t be as accurate as it would be with your entire face visible, but at least it’s an option now. A new toggle is listed under Settings > Face ID, and just like with regular Face ID, you have to be looking at the phone to unlock it.

Here’s the new toggle in iOS 15.4 (settings > Face ID > Use Face ID with a Mask) pic.twitter.com/nL8PPxrrZe — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) January 27, 2022

This story is developing…