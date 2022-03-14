Apple has released iOS 15.4 to the public, here’s everything new

Apple has finally released iOS 15.4 to the public worldwide. Unlike iOS 15.3, iOS 15.4 comes packed with new features, changes, and additions. These include support for Face ID when masked for iPhone 12 and newer models, a wide variety of new emoji, updates to Keychain, and much, much more. To download this update, you have to head to Settings > General > Software Update. There you can download and install iOS 15.4 after agreeing to Apple’s terms — if you have a supported device. Here’s a list of everything new in this version.

What’s new in iOS 15.4

iOS 15.4 Changelog Face ID Face ID while wearing a mask option on iPhone 12 and newer

Apple Pay and password autofill in apps and Safari can be used with Face ID while wearing a mask Emoji New emoji including faces, hand gestures, and household objects are now available in emoji keyboard

Handshake emoji allows you to choose separate skin tones for each hand FaceTime SharePlay sessions can be initiated directly from supported apps Siri Siri can provide time and date information while offline on iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 or newer

Siri now includes an additional voice, expanding the diversity of options Vaccine cards EU Digital COVID Certificate support in Health enables you to download and store verifiable versions of COVID-19 vaccination, lab results, and recovery records

COVID-19 vaccination cards in Apple Wallet now support the EU Digital COVID Certificate format This release also includes the following enhancements for your iPhone: Safari webpage translation adds support for Italian and Chinese (Traditional)

Podcasts app adds episode filters for seasons, played, unplayed, saved, or downloaded episodes

iCloud custom email domains can be managed from Settings

News offers enhanced discovery of audio content in the Today feed and Audio tab

Camera in keyboard can be used to add text to Notes and Reminders

Shortcuts now supports adding, removing, or querying tags with Reminders

Emergency SOS settings have changed to use Call with Hold for all users. Call with 5 Presses is still available as an option in Emergency SOS settings

Close-up in Magnifier uses the ultra-wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to help you see small objects

Saved passwords can now include your own notes in Settings This release also includes bug fixes for your iPhone: Keyboard may insert period between typed numbers

News widgets in Today View may not open articles when tapped

Photos and videos may not sync to iCloud Photo Library

Speak Screen Accessibility feature may quit unexpectedly within the Books app

Live Listen may not turn off when switched off in Control Center

New Emoji

Unicode 14.0 was released back in September 2021 — after the initial March ETA was pushed due to COVID-19. It introduces 112 new emoji — if we’re counting the skin tone variations. These include a melting face, troll, biting lip, and pregnant man. Once you’re on iOS 15.4, you will be able to send and use these emoji across your favorite apps. However, users on older versions of iOS and other unsupported operating systems won’t be able to view them in their text format.

Health and Wallet support for EU COVID-19 vaccination certificates

If you have an EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate, you can now add it to the Health and Wallet apps on your iPhone. This allows you to access your certificate with a double side-button click on your iPhone or Apple Watch. To add your certificate, simply use your iPhone’s camera to scan the included QR code. A COVID-19 Vaccination button will pop-up in the camera app — click on it.

Use Face ID when masked

The COVID-19 pandemic has been around two years now, which made using Face ID in public challenging. At some point, Apple started allowing Apple Watch users to unlock their Face ID iPhones when masked. However, users without watches still had to type in their passcodes every time they’re in public. The company has finally addressed this issue, and now users running iOS 15.4 on an iPhone 12 or a newer model can use Face ID authentication even when masked.

Apple Card widget

Apple has introduced a Wallet widget that displays your Apple Card spendings on iOS 15.4. It’s a convenient way to check the number at a glance.

iCloud Plus Custom Email Domain

iPhone users running iOS 15.4 can now set up custom email domains. Obviously, you would have to own the domain that you’re aiming at. The feature requires an iCloud Plus subscription, though, and users can set up to five custom email domains at a time.

SharePlay in Share Menu

Apple really wants users to start using SharePlay. In iOS 15.4, the company has added an obvious SharePlay shortcut when trying to share content in an app that supports the feature.

Apple TV Up Next preferences

In the Settings app of iOS 15.4, you can now choose the display style of the queued Up Next titles. You get to choose between Still Frame and Poster Art.

Disable Shortcuts Automations notifications

When creating an automation in the Shortcuts app, you can now disable receiving a notification each time it runs. The new “Notify When Run” toggle shows up when you disable “Ask Before Running.” If you disable the new toggle, you will no longer receive a notification every time the particular automation is run.

New Notifications section in the App Store

There’s a new Notifications section in the App Store where users running iOS 15.4 can toggle them on/off, depending on their preferences.

Tweaked AirPods pop-up

On iOS 15.4, the AirPods pop-up that appears when opening the case gets tweaked icons.

New anti-stalking measures for Find My Network accessories

iOS 15.4 adds new Tracking Notifications settings to the Me tab of the Find My app. Additionally, iOS now warns users pairing a new AirTag not to use it for malicious purposes — such as stalking others.

New Siri voice option

iOS 15.4 also adds a fifth voice option for Siri when using the American accent. Prior to that, there were only four American voices to choose from.

Podcasts splash screen

When launching the Podcasts app for the first time on iOS 15.4, there’s a new splash screen highlighting the ability to filter episodes and browse by season of a specific show.

Notes in Keychain

This version of iOS adds a new feature that allows users to add notes to their Keychain passwords. Some third-party password managers already support a similar feature. With Apple introducing 2-factory authentication (2FA) support in iOS 15 and now this, its Keychain service has become a free, serious competitor in the field.

Which of the new iOS 15.4 features are you interested in the most? Let us know in the comments section below.