Apple releases iOS 15.5 beta 2 to registered developers, here’s what’s new

Following the release of iOS 15.4 in March, Apple is now working on the upcoming version of iOS 15. The company has just released iOS 15.5 beta 2 to registered developers worldwide. iOS 15.5 could potentially be the last major update to iOS 15 — as the company has announced WWDC22. As a result, Apple is likely shifting its focus to iOS 16 at this point. iOS 15.4 introduced plenty of new additions, including new emoji, Face ID support when masked, and much more. Expectedly, iOS 15.5 isn’t as packed because this version is potentially just fixing leftover bugs and making final tweaks. Here’s everything new in iOS 15.5 beta.

What’s new in iOS 15.5 Beta 2

We haven’t been able to find any new features in this build just yet. We will update this article if we discover any. In the meantime, you can take a look at Apple’s official Release Notes — where the company has highlighted some of the known bugs and fixes.

Beta 1

The first beta of iOS 15.5 mostly focuses on under-the-hood changes and prepares for upcoming features.

Apple Classical references

We’ve been hearing about Apple’s anticipated Classical music streaming app for a while now. The company acquired Primephonic last year, shut it down, and promised to release a standalone music app that revolves around the Classical genre. iOS 15.5 beta 1 includes references to this app, as highlighted in the tweet below.

Apple Classical References in the Music app. “Open in Apple Classical” “Open this in the new app designed for classical music.” “A Shortcut to Apple Classical” pic.twitter.com/1KgTxbOTmK — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) April 5, 2022

Apple Cash buttons

In the Wallet app, there are now two new buttons under the Apple Cash card. These allow you to quickly request or send money through the Apple Cash card.

Universal Control limitations

Apple mentions in its Release Notes that Universal Control on iPadOS 15.5 beta 1 is incompatible with that of macOS Monterey 12.3. To use this continuity feature, you will have to update your Mac to macOS 12.4 beta 1 or downgrade your iPad to iOS 15.4.

Are you testing iOS 15.5 beta on your iPhone, or do you prefer sticking to stable builds? Let us know in the comments section below.