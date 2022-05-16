Apple releases iOS 15.5 and macOS 12.4 to the public, here’s what’s new

Following weeks of beta testing with developers and public testers, Apple has released the stable builds of iOS 15.5 and macOS 12.4 to everyone. These updates are rolling out right now to all users globally — as long as their devices are compatible. Unlike iOS 15.4, iOS 15.5 doesn’t include many changes. It’s a minor version that aims to fix leftover iOS 15 bugs and tweak some elements — before the company moves on to iOS 16. Similarly, macOS 12.4 also doesn’t bring a lot of excitement to the table. Here’s everything new in iOS 15.5 and macOS 12.4.

What’s new in iOS 15.5

iOS 15.5 Changelog iOS 15.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes: Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

Fixes an issue where home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Weather app tweaks

iOS 15.5 adds a more prominent Report an Issue button at the bottom of the Weather app. This allows you to improve weather services by describing the actual conditions in your location — if the provided ones aren’t accurate.

Apple Classical references

We’ve been hearing about Apple’s anticipated Classical music streaming app for a while now. The company acquired Primephonic last year, shut it down, and promised to release a standalone music app that revolves around the Classical genre. iOS 15.5 includes references to this app, as highlighted in the tweet below.

Apple Classical References in the Music app. “Open in Apple Classical” “Open this in the new app designed for classical music.” “A Shortcut to Apple Classical” pic.twitter.com/1KgTxbOTmK — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) April 5, 2022

Apple Cash buttons

In the Wallet app, there are now two new buttons under the Apple Cash card. These allow you to quickly request or send money through the Apple Cash card.

What’s new in macOS 12.4

macOS 12.4 Changelog macOS Monterey 12.4 includes enhancements to Apple Podcasts and bug

fixes: Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your Mac and automatically delete older ones

Support for Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5, available as a separate update, refines camera tuning, including improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing

Stable Universal Control

Universal Control had been in beta ever since Apple released it. macOS 12.4 finally removes the beta traces — as the company likely believes it’s stable enough.

It doesn’t surprise us that these updates lack major changes and additions. At this time of the year, Apple typically starts focusing more on the upcoming versions of its operating systems. With WWDC22 being less than a month away, the Cupertino tech giant has to finalize the first betas of iOS 16 and macOS 13 — as we will likely get our hands on them on June 6.

What new features do you want to see on iOS 16 and macOS 13? Let us know in the comments section below.