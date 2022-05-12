Apple seeds iOS 15.5 Release Candidate to developers, here’s what’s new

After the introduction of iOS 15.4 in March, Apple is now working on the upcoming version of iOS 15. The company has just released iOS 15.5 Release Candidate (RC) to registered developers worldwide. iOS 15.5 could possibly be the last major update to iOS 15 — as the company has announced WWDC22. As a result, Apple is likely shifting its focus to iOS 16 at this phase. iOS 15.4 introduced plenty of new additions, including new emoji, Face ID support when masked, and much more. Expectedly, iOS 15.5 isn’t as rich because this version is potentially just fixing leftover bugs and making final tweaks. Here’s everything new in iOS 15.5 beta.

What’s new in iOS 15.5 Release Candidate

We haven’t been able to identify any visual changes in the RC so far. We will update this article if we discover any visible features in this build. In the meantime, you can take a look at Apple’s official Release Notes — where the company has highlighted some of the known bugs and fixes. Considering the stable release could be next week, though, we don’t expect to see any major additions at this point of the testing.

iOS 15.5 RC Changelog iOS 15.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes: Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

Fixes an issue where home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail

Beta 4

iOS 15.5 beta 4 seemingly includes no user-facing additions. The update focuses on insignificant, under-the-hood tweaks.

Beta 3

More under-the-hood tweaks

iOS 15.4 Beta 3 changes 🧵: This update mostly contains small text changes. Apple changed “people who are using an Apple device” to “contacts who are using iMessage”. Minor change or could it be related to recent EU regulation? iMessage coming to Android? pic.twitter.com/xoKqT8UaUv — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) April 26, 2022

Steve Moser has uncovered more of the internal changes Apple is making to iOS 15.5. It appears that none of them are significant, though.

Beta 2

Weather app tweaks

iOS 15.5 beta 2 adds a more prominent Report an Issue button at the bottom of the Weather app. This allows you to improve weather services by describing the actual conditions in your location if the provided ones aren’t accurate.

Under-the-hood changes

iOS 15.5 Beta 2 (19F5057e) changes 🧵: New image for Apple Account Balance card (rebrand of iTunes Pass). “Pay with your iPhone in the Apple Store, shop online, or buy apps, subscriptions, and other services” pic.twitter.com/cKVIWqNEVw — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) April 19, 2022

As Steve Moser has shared on Twitter, iOS 15.5 beta 2 tweaks some of the wordings included in the system. They’re mostly under-the-hood changes that bring no notable improvements or changes to the table.

Beta 1

The first beta of iOS 15.5 mostly focuses on under-the-hood changes and prepares for upcoming features.

Apple Classical references

We’ve been hearing about Apple’s anticipated Classical music streaming app for a while now. The company acquired Primephonic last year, shut it down, and promised to release a standalone music app that revolves around the Classical genre. iOS 15.5 beta 1 includes references to this app, as highlighted in the tweet below.

Apple Classical References in the Music app. “Open in Apple Classical” “Open this in the new app designed for classical music.” “A Shortcut to Apple Classical” pic.twitter.com/1KgTxbOTmK — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) April 5, 2022

Apple Cash buttons

In the Wallet app, there are now two new buttons under the Apple Cash card. These allow you to quickly request or send money through the Apple Cash card.

Universal Control limitations

Apple mentions in its Release Notes that Universal Control on iPadOS 15.5 beta 1 is incompatible with that of macOS Monterey 12.3. To use this continuity feature, you will have to update your Mac to macOS 12.4 beta 1 or downgrade your iPad to iOS 15.4.

