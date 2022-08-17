Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 and macOS Monterey 12.5.1 to the public, here’s what’s new

Apple revealed iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura during the main keynote of WWDC22. Since then, the company has been focusing less on iOS 15 and macOS Monterey — as it shifts its attention to the upcoming major OS releases. At this point, the Cupertino firm is fixing leftover bugs, making last-minute tweaks, and patching security vulnerabilities.

What’s new in iOS 15.6.1 and macOS Monterey 12.5.1

iOS 15.6.1 and macOS Monterey 12.5.1 are now available for users around the world. Expectedly, these updates only pack bug fixes and security patches. Apple doesn’t highlight any user-facing changes in its release notes — and that’s totally anticipated. We advise users who aren’t beta-testing iOS 16 and macOS Ventura to update their devices to iOS 15.6.1 and macOS 12.5.1. These updates, while seemingly minor, could include several important patches for your iPhone or Mac.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

To update your iPhone, launch the Settings app, then navigate to the General section. Following that, click on the Software Update section, and wait for the page to refresh. You should then see the prompt to download and install this update. Do so, and don’t forget to keep your phone plugged to a power source at all times during this process.

The process to install the over-the-air (OTA) macOS update on your Mac is similar to that of iOS 15.6.1. Launch the System Preferences app, then click on the Software Update section. There, you will find the update awaiting your confirmation. If you don’t see it just yet, give it a few minutes or reboot your Mac. Ultimately — as long as you have a supported device — it’s bound to come through at some point.

iOS 15 and macOS Monterey were relatively minor updates. They introduced a revamped Safari, FaceTime support on Android and Windows, Notification tweaks, Live Text support, improvements to Apple Maps, iCloud Plus, and more. Now that Apple has delivered all of the promised features, it’s releasing some of the final bug-fixing updates these OS versions will see — before they’re completely sunset.

Are you running iOS 15 or iOS 16 beta? Let us know in the comments section below.