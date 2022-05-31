Apple releases iOS 15.6 beta 2 to registered developers, here’s what’s new

WWDC22 is less than a week away, and we’re soon getting the first official peek at iOS 16 and macOS 13! Nonetheless, Apple still isn’t done with iOS 15 just yet. The company is now testing iOS 15.6 beta with registered developers and enrolled users. And just like iOS 15.5, it doesn’t bring plenty of exciting additions to the table. After all, the company tends to shift its focus on the upcoming major release at this time of the year. Apple is probably fixing leftover bugs and making last-minute tweaks during this phase. iOS 15.6 beta 2 is now available to download for those enrolled in the company’s developer beta program. Public testers should be able to get their hands on this build within the upcoming 24 hours or so. Here’s everything new iOS 15.6 introduces.

What’s new in iOS 15.6 beta 2

We haven’t been able to find any new additions in this build so far. We will update this article if we discover any visual changes or notable features. In the meantime, you can read Apple’s official Release Notes to familiarize yourself with the bug fixes and other patches included.

Beta 1

Under-the-hood changes

iOS 15.6 Beta 1 (19G5027e) changes: Apple is working on a few accessibility options including one to hide emoji search. Also some smart home accessory pairing string changes. pic.twitter.com/ckT1p09Jjs — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 18, 2022

According to Steve Moser, iOS 15.6 beta 1 includes hints of potentially upcoming accessibility options. These include a setting to hide the stock keyboard’s emoji search button.

It’s unusual for Apple to bump an OS version by x.1 (rather than x.x.1) when it’s only patching bugs and security vulnerabilities. The company could possibly introduce some major additions in a future iOS 15.6 beta following WWDC — after it potentially reveals new apps or services during the event.

