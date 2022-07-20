Apple releases iOS 15.6 to the public, here’s what’s new

During WWDC22, Apple previewed iOS 16, macOS Ventura, and other updated versions of its operating systems. Since then, the company has been beta testing these builds with enrolled developers and enthusiasts. This is to ensure that they’re as smooth as possible when the Cupertino firm releases them to everyone this upcoming fall. In the meantime, though, Apple has been working on the final versions of iOS 15. As the tech overlord shifts its focus to iOS 16, it has been working on minor releases for last year’s version. After all, the company has to polish the experience and get rid of leftover bugs before it abandons the OS. iOS 15.6 is one of the final updates to iOS 15. Apple had been testing it for the past few weeks, and now the stable build is available to everyone.

iOS 15.6 changelog

iOS 15.6 includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates.

TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available

Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail

Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

As Apple’s iOS 15.6 release notes reflect, this update is pretty minor. This is totally expected — considering we’re at the end of this version’s timeline. Those who watch sports games in the Apple TV app might appreciate the added options that control the playback. Otherwise, there’s not much to be excited about in iOS 15.6. If you’re looking for major changes, you might want to consider installing the iOS 16 beta. Though, it’s not very stable at this point.

