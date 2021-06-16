Will installing iOS 15 beta void my warranty?

iOS 15 is the highlight release for this year and in preparation for its launch, Apple will release a number of developer beta as well as public beta versions of the software. The first developer beta is already out and the first public beta is expected in July. Like many people, you might be raring to get your hands on the brand-new features and the beta software seems like a way to do so. But you may be wondering whether installing an iOS 15 beta will void the device warranty. The short answer is no.

If you’re installing the iOS 15 public beta using the Apple Beta Software Program, you have nothing to worry about on the warranty front. “No, installing the public beta software does not void your hardware warranty” Apple clearly states on its website. Similarly, if you are installing the developer beta as a member of the Apple Developer Program, your device warranty will remain intact.

However, if you install either the public beta or the developer beta in an unauthorized manner, like sideloading it or by using a beta profile downloaded from a non-Apple website, your hardware warranty will be voided. In case of any problems, your phone may need an out-of-warranty repair.

Apart from iOS, Apple also provides beta software for iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, and the same warranty principles govern the installation of those beta versions as well.

What to expect in iOS 15

Apple will release iOS 15 in the fall of this year. It’ll get several visual upgrades, significant enhancements to FaceTime, and new sharing options in iMessage. Additionally, the new software version will include notifications revamp, a Focus mode, support for ID cards in Apple Wallet, and even more privacy tweaks. Apple Maps, Health, iCloud, Photos, Safari, and Spotlight are also getting several new features. For more details, be sure to check out our initial impressions of the iOS 15 developer beta 1.

Which iPhones will support iOS 15?

This new version of iOS is compatible with all iPhones released since iPhone 6s, which was launched back in September 2015. Basically, iOS 15 is coming to every iPhone launched in the last six years. Additionally, the iPod touch (7th generation) will also support this version.

These Apple devices are eligible for iOS 15, macOS Monterey, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8

Apple iPhone 12 The Apple iPhone 12 is perhaps the best placed smartphone in Apple's 2020 lineup, with a well-rounded package that delivers great value within the iOS ecosystem. View at Best Buy

Hopefully, this answers some of your iOS 15 beta queries, including whether installing it will void your warranty or not. If you’re planning to install the developer beta on your phone, don’t forget to read our guide on how to safely install iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 developer beta.

If you’ve already installed the beta on your iPhone, please share your experience with the new software in the comments section.