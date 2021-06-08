iOS 15 will let you ditch Google Authenticator or Authy

Apple recently rolled out the first iOS 15 developer beta update for a few devices, and it packs a ton of new features and changes. The update includes several visual upgrades, significant FaceTime improvements, new sharing options in iMessage, a notifications revamp, and much more. While Apple talked about most of these new features during its recent WWDC 2021 keynote, the company didn’t highlight a couple of crucial changes during the event. For instance, we recently learned that iOS would soon give users an option to install important iPhone security updates without upgrading to the latest iOS release. And now, we’ve learned that iOS 15 will also come with a built-in authenticator.

Apple recently shared a blog post highlighting all the new features coming in iOS 15. The blog post states that iOS 15 will feature a built-in authenticator, which will let iPhone users ditch third-party alternatives like Google Authenticator and Authy. You will be able to use this new authenticator to generates codes for websites or apps that require two-factor authentication.

To use the feature, you’ll need to navigate to the Passwords section of the iOS Settings app and set up verification codes for any website or app that offers two-factor authentication. Once set up, your iPhone will autofill the verification codes when you sign in to the website or app, thereby providing a more seamless experience. We managed to try the feature in the first iOS 15 developer beta release, and here’s what it looks like:

As you can see in the attached screenshots, the feature will let you set up a verification code for websites/apps that support two-factor authentication. It will let you register using either a setup key or by scanning a QR code. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to sign in to your account more seamlessly, as the feature will automatically enter the two-factor authentication key on your behalf.