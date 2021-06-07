These Apple devices are eligible for iOS 15, macOS Monterey, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8

Today was a big day in the world of Apple news. At its annual WWDC 2021 developer conference, Apple unveiled new versions of its operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. The latest versions of each are iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8, and the first developer preview beta builds are now available to install.

If you’re part of the Apple Developer Program, then you can download and install the beta profile right now. Regular users can also get beta profiles from unofficial sites, though it’s highly recommended that you don’t install the beta onto your daily driver device. This initial release is intended for developers only, so you can expect there to be a lot of bugs. That being said, Apple will eventually push iOS 15 to iPhones, iPadOS 15 to iPads, macOS Monterey to Macs, and watchOS 8 to the Apple Watch, so if you’re really adventurous, you can get an early taste of what’s to come by installing the beta right now.

If you’d rather wait for the stable update to be pushed to your device, you may be wondering if your device is compatible with the latest OS version. Fortunately, Apple has published a list of iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watch models that are compatible with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8.

Is my iPhone compatible with iOS 15?

The latest version of iOS for the iPhone brings loads of new features, including a revamped notifications experience, a reimagined Safari browser, an App Privacy Report section, Live Text, digital ID support, new FaceTime features, and built-in support for Matter.

iOS 15 is compatible with:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st & 2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

Not feeling this update? Don’t worry, because Apple will give you the option to stay on iOS 14 for a little longer, and you won’t have to give up security updates in the process. This fall, you’ll be able to choose between installing iOS 15 or downloading security updates while staying on iOS 14.

Is my iPad compatible with iPadOS 15?

Apple is bringing many improvements to iPadOS with iPadOS 15, including better widgets, better multitasking, support for Live Text, seamless drag-and-drop support between an iPad and Mac, and even a native app development environment.

iPadOS 15 is compatible with:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st-5th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st-3rd generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (5th-8th generation)

iPad mini (4th & 5th generation)

iPad Air (2nd-4th generation)

Is my Apple Watch compatible with watchOS 8?

Although the watchOS 8 update is primarily focused on new health and fitness features, Apple also added a couple of other features, including support for digital car keys on the Watch series 6, a redesigned Home app, a new Portrait watch face, a better input experience in the Messages app, and more.

watchOS 8 is compatible with:

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE

Is my Mac compatible with macOS Monterey?

Alongside the aforementioned drag-and-drop support between iPad and Mac, the update to macOS Monterey will also add a new Safari UI, AirPlay support, and Shortcuts support.

macOS 12 “Monterey” is compatible with:

iMac (late 2015 or later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

MacBook Air (early 2015 and later)

MacBook Pro (early 2015 and later)

Mac Pro (late 2013 and later)

Mac mini (late 2014 and later)

MacBook (early 2016 and later)

Once you update your iPhone to iOS 15, your iPad to iPadOS 15, or your Mac to macOS Monterey, you may notice some features aren’t available. That’s because some of the new features that Apple announced at WWDC are limited by model: