Apple releases iOS 15 Release Candidate to developers

Apple has released iOS 15 Release Candidate (RC) to registered developers, following its Special Event. This update comes two weeks after the previous beta, now that iOS 15 is stable enough to be publicly released to the masses. The latest update comes with a build number of 19A344.

If you have the Developer Beta profile installed on your iPhone, you should be able to fetch it as an OTA (over-the-air) update. Give it a few minutes if it doesn’t show up on your device just yet, and try refreshing every few minutes. If it still doesn’t show up, a quick phone reboot should fix that.

What’s new

We haven’t been able to find any new features in this particular beta, which is expected, as public release nears. The developers at Cupertino have been smoothing out bugs and boosting the performance in the past few betas, and we expect the same from this update. According to Apple, the public stable release will be on the 20th of September.

The public beta should follow later today or tomorrow, based on Apple’s history of beta releases at this point of the testing timeline. If you don’t have a developer account and would like to test out the upcoming version of iOS, you may sign up to the Public Beta Program for free. Alternatively, you could wait a week and get the stable update automatically, assuming your device supports it.

iOS 15 introduces tons of new features and changes, including notable upgrades to FaceTime, Safari, Notifications, and more. It was announced at WWDC21 back in early June. All devices currently running (or that support) iOS 14 will be able to receive the update once it is made available for the public.

Apple has also released the RC versions of iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15.

If you discover any new features or changes in this particular build, please let us know in the comments section below!

Update: The release candidates are now available for public beta testers.