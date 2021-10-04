iOS 15 users can now easily report App Store scams

Only a few days ago, Apple finally started allowing users to rate and review its preinstalled apps. System apps, such as Weather, Safari, and more, can now be evaluated like any other third-party apps on the App Store, which will help Apple gain some valuable feedback. It seems like the company is focusing on giving users more options to easily leave feedback on apps, as it has now introduced another significant change on the App Store. According to recent reports, iOS 15 users can now report scams on the App Store, even if they don’t fall for them.

As Richard Mazkewich and scam hunter Kosta Eleftheriou have reported on Twitter (via The Verge), Apple has added a Report a Problem button to individual listings on the iOS 15 App Store. When clicked, the button redirects users to an external website with a drop-down menu that includes a Report a scam or fraud option.

In a major reversal, Apple quietly added back the “Report a Problem” @AppStore button in iOS 15: pic.twitter.com/UopiPDEV7e — Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) October 3, 2021

Previously, users could only report a Quality issue if they had fallen for the scam and paid money. So reporting obvious scams without paying for an in-app purchase or the app itself was not possible. With this new change, all users will get the chance to flag a suspicious app, even without buying any digital goods from it.

As The Verge notes:

Until iOS 15, the only way you could find this button was to scroll all the way down to the bottom of the Apps or Games tab in the App Store, get kicked out to a website where you’d need to re-sign in. Then you could pick from “Report suspicious activity,” “Report a quality issue”, “Request a refund” or “Find my content.” None of the options offered a clear way to report a scam, and the “Report suspicious activity” would redirect you to Apple Support instead.

It’s worth mentioning that Apple only has 500 human app moderators, compared to the thousands in other companies like Facebook and Google. So how quickly or effectively Apple will respond to these scam reports is yet to be seen.

What do you think of this new change? Have you ever fallen for an App Store scam? Let us know in the comments section below.