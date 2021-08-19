SharePlay won’t be available with the iOS 15 update at launch

Apple has decided to delay the availability of SharePlay, one of the most exciting features of iOS 15. The feature won’t be part of the initial public release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and macOS Monterey coming this fall, the company has confirmed.

Apple has already disabled (via The Verge) SharePlay in the sixth beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 and it will remain disabled in the upcoming beta of macOS Monterey. Instead, the Cupertino-based company now plans to enable SharePlay in future developer beta releases followed by the public release later “this fall,”

“SharePlay has been disabled for use in the developer beta 6 versions of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and tvOS 15, and will be disabled in the upcoming beta 6 release of macOS Monterey. SharePlay will also be disabled for use in their initial releases this fall. SharePlay will be enabled for use again in future developer beta releases and will launch to the public in software updates later this fall,” wrote Apple in a blog post.

Developers working on integrating SharePlay in their apps can continue to test the feature using a new SharePlay Development Profile. However, Apple is advising developers to remove the GroupActivities entitlement before they submit a new app update for respective platforms. The company will “provide guidance when SharePlay is re-enabled in a future developer beta, at which point we encourage you to include the GroupActivities entitlement in your code.”

SharePlay is a new feature of iOS 15 that Apple announced at this year’s WWDC event. The feature lets Apple device owners remotely enjoy movies, TV shows, music, and more with friends and family members over FaceTime. It works across iPhone, Apple TV, iPad, and Mac.

The announcement comes alongside the sixth developer beta release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Among other improvements, the new beta now allows users to put Safari’s address bar either at the top or bottom.

Besides SharePlay, Universal Control is another major feature that has been delayed indefinitely. The feature will let iPad and Mac owners seamlessly work across both products using the same keyboard and mouse. It has been missing from all beta updates so far and Apple hasn’t confirmed if it will be included in the initial public release of iOS 15.