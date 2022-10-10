Apple releases iOS 16.0.3 to the public, here’s what’s new

Apple released iOS 16, along with watchOS 9, last month. Since then, the company has been working on fixes for some of the biggest bugs discovered. For the unfamiliar, iOS 16 introduces plenty of visual changes, including a customizable Lock Screen, different notification styles, and more. Thanks to the advanced personalizations, users now get to change the typeface of the Lock Screen’s time indicator. That’s in addition to the ability to add widgets above and below the time. iOS 16.0.3 is now available to anyone with an eligible device. We advise everyone to update to this version — as it includes some important fixes and tweaks. Below is the official change log Apple has provided.

iOS 16.0.3 Change Log

This update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone including the following:

Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models

Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email

As the iOS 16.0.3 change log above reflects, this update fixes bugs that mostly revolve around the iPhone 14 series, and that’s totally expected. The phones launched very recently, and we’ve seen some pretty major software flaws on the iPhone 14 Pro models. The great thing about smartphones is that software updates can address many of these issues — rather than needing a hardware recall.

To update your iPhone to iOS 16.0.3:

Launch the Settings app.

app. Click on the General section.

section. Tap on Software Update .

. Give your iPhone a few seconds to refresh the page.

Press on Download and Install when the iOS 16.0.3 update appears.

when the iOS 16.0.3 update appears. Agree to the Terms of Service after reading them carefully and thoroughly.

to the Terms of Service after reading them carefully and thoroughly. Connect your phone to a power source until the update finishes installation.

What’s your favorite iOS 16 feature? Let us know in the comments section below.