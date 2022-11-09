Apple has released iOS 16.1.1 and macOS Ventura 13.0.1. Here's what's new in these operating systems and how to install the updates respectively.

Apple first revealed iOS 16 and macOS Ventura during WWDC22. These updates come packed with new changes and features, especially in the iPhone department. For example, users now get to customize the iOS Lock Screen in advanced ways that weren't possible before. That's not to mention the Mail and Messages upgrades that include unsending content and more. While these major OS updates have been available for many weeks now, Apple has been working on fixing the bugs they've introduced and bringing some new features to the table. The company is already testing iOS 16.2 beta and macOS Ventura 13.1 — which should see the light of day in December. If you aren't beta-testing, though, then new bug-fixing OS updates are now available to you. Apple has just released iOS 16.1.1 and macOS Ventura 13.0.1 to the public.

Considering these are X.X.1 updates, they expectedly don't introduce any exciting features or changes. Instead, they focus on patching some of the bugs and security vulnerabilities discovered in previous versions. Nonetheless, we advise all users to update their devices sooner rather than later to take advantage of the latest fixes. Apple has highlighted the security patches included in these versions:

iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 Released November 9, 2022 libxml2 Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later Impact: A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution Description: An integer overflow was addressed through improved input validation. CVE-2022-40303: Maddie Stone of Google Project Zero libxml2 Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later Impact: A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2022-40304: Ned Williamson and Nathan Wachholz of Google Project Zero macOS Ventura 13.0.1 Released November 9, 2022 libxml2 Available for: macOS Ventura Impact: A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution Description: An integer overflow was addressed through improved input validation. CVE-2022-40303: Maddie Stone of Google Project Zero libxml2 Available for: macOS Ventura Impact: A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2022-40304: Ned Williamson and Nathan Wachholz of Google Project Zero READ MORE

If you're an iPhone user, follow the steps below to update your device:

Launch the Settings app.

app. Click on the General section.

section. Tap on Software Update .

. Give your iPhone a few seconds to refresh the page.

Press on Download and Install when the iOS 16.1.1 update appears.

when the iOS 16.1.1 update appears. Agree to the Terms of Service after reading them carefully and thoroughly.

to the Terms of Service after reading them carefully and thoroughly. Connect your phone to a power source until the update finishes installation.

If you're using a Mac:

Launch the System Settings app.

app. Click on the General section.

section. Tap on Software Update .

. Give your Mac a few seconds to refresh the page.

Press on Download and Install when the macOS 13.0.1 update appears.

when the macOS 13.0.1 update appears. Agree to the Terms of Service after reading them carefully and thoroughly.

to the Terms of Service after reading them carefully and thoroughly. Connect your Mac to a power source until the update finishes installation.

What are your favorite iOS 16 and macOS Ventura features? Let us know in the comments section below.