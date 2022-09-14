Apple releases iOS 16.1 beta 1 to developers, here’s what’s new

Apple revealed iOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9 during the main keynote of WWDC22. These major software updates come packed with visual changes and handy features that further enrich Apple’s products. For example, the iPhone Lock Screen is now almost fully customizable. That’s not to mention widget support on said screen. Meanwhile, the Mac now has a more streamlined user interface that better matches that of iPadOS. Now that the Cupertino firm has publicly launched iOS 16.0, it has started working on next minor release. Lo and behold — iOS 16.1 beta 1 is now available to registered developers around the world.

The release of iOS 16.1 beta 1 today is totally anticipated — as this is how Apple typically operates. We expect this version to include the Freeform app by the time it goes public. For the unfamiliar, Apple teased this app back in June, and it should launch later this year. It’s a limitless whiteboard with collaboration support. Think of it as a canvas to jumpstart your creative juices and plan ahead. It supports text, doodling, media and file insertion, etc. This way you can create the ultimate brainstorming thought web.

Apart from the Freeform app, we expect iOS 16.1 to introduce the Live Activities API. Live Activities are similar to persistent notifications on Android OS. So if there’s an ongoing event happening in a certain app, the relevant information will surface on your Lock Screen. They also support animations and refresh continuously to make sure you’re up to date with what’s happening.

What’s new in iOS 16.1 beta 1

Live Activities

iOS 16.1 adds support for Apple’s Live Activities feature. This allows apps to display persistent notification banners revolving around a certain live event.

Clean Energy Charging

New Setting on iOS 16.1 Beta 1: Clear Charging! pic.twitter.com/ZhVYqQxctH — Ferst (@RealFerst) September 14, 2022

Clean Energy Charging is available in select regions and aims to reduce your carbon footprint by charging your iPhone during specific hours. These hours depend on when your grid is using cleaner energy sources.

We’re still in the process of digging through this build to uncover the other notable additions it may include. We will update this article once (and if) we discover anything else of value in iOS 16.1 beta 1. In the meantime, you can check Apple’s official Release Notes — where it has highlighted some of the known bugs and fixes.

This is a developing story…

