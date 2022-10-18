The release date of iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura has been revealed

Back in June, Apple revealed iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura during WWDC22. Following the main keynote, the company went ahead and seeded the first developer betas of these major operating system updates. Since then, devs and enthusiasts have had their hands on these exciting upgrades — which introduce a number of new features. While the Cupertino firm has already released iOS 16.0 and watchOS 9.0 to the public, those anticipating the stable iPadOS and macOS updates are still awaiting. The good news is that these OS bumps are right around the corner. Here’s when you will get to install the stable iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura 13.0.

iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura release date

These software updates will be available to everyone with a compatible device on Monday, October 24. That’s less than a week from now! As for the timing, you can expect them to become available around 13:00 ET. Unlike some other device manufacturers, Apple makes OS updates available to everyone at the same time. So the rollout won’t be regional or gradual. All users around the world will get to experience the new offerings on the spot.

To download iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, or macOS Ventura when they become available, follow the steps below on your compatible Apple device.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. If you have a Mac, launch the System Settings app instead.

app on your iPhone or iPad. If you have a Mac, launch the app instead. Tap on the General section — regardless of the Apple device you’re using.

section — regardless of the Apple device you’re using. Click the Software Update section.

section. Give the page a few seconds to refresh. If it doesn’t load, retry. Apple servers sometimes become slow when the company releases major new OS updates.

Once the iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, or macOS Ventura update appears, click on Download and Install .

. Read the Terms of Service carefully and thoroughly. Click on Agree if you’re fine with them.

if you’re fine with them. Make sure you keep your Apple device plugged into a power source at all times until the update installation concludes.

Which iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, or macOS Ventura feature do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.