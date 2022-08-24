iOS 16.1 might allow users to uninstall the built-in Apple Wallet app

Apple revealed iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura during the main keynote of WWDC22. Since then, the company has been beta testing them with developers and enthusiasts. By sacrificing software stability, testers get to try some of the new and exciting features before the public release in September. Yesterday, Apple seeded the first developer beta of iPadOS 16.1 and confirmed its delayed launch. As you might know, iPadOS heavily relies on iOS — as they share the same foundation. By digging through the iPadOS 16.1 code, the folks at 9to5Mac were able to discover a potential change that could arrive with iOS 16.1.

iOS 16.1 Beta 1 (technically iPadOS 16.1 b1) changes 🧵: The Apple Wallet app will be deletable in the future. Also Apple is working on a new charging option with the acronym of CEC. pic.twitter.com/jL8LoxnlDJ — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) August 23, 2022

The iPadOS 16.1 code displayed above reveals the potential system dialog. This could appear when someone attempts to use a relevant feature — such as Apple Pay — after uninstalling Wallet. Just like other deletable system apps, users would be able to re-download it from the App Store.

Considering that this is a first developer beta, there’s a chance that this change will never see the light of day. After all, it’s common for companies to introduce new features or code in beta builds, only to remove them later on — before the stable version launches. Though, Apple making this particular change might help it dodge potential lawsuits revolving around Apple Pay and the exclusive system privileges it has.

Apple has reportedly finished developing iOS 16.0. We’re expecting the Release Candidate (RC) version to go live in a week or two. This means that registered developers can expect iOS 16.1 beta 1 to drop at some point within the upcoming month.

Do you plan on uninstalling the Apple Wallet app when iOS 16.1 launches? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: 9to5Mac