Apple first revealed iOS 16, along with macOS Ventura, during the main keynote of WWDC22. These major software updates to the company's operating systems come packed with significant offerings and changes that many users will appreciate. In the iPhone department, users can now customize their Lock Screens, un-send iMessages and emails, and do much more! The Cupertino firm first released iOS 16 to the public back in September. Though, it lacked a number of its announced features — which the company had to push until a later date. iOS 16.1 is now available to everyone with a compatible device worldwide. It introduces plenty of notable changes, including the iCloud Shared Photo Library and more.

As Apple's official changelog highlights, iOS 16.1 introduces the anticipated iCloud Shared Photo Library feature, and more. The offerings include the Live Activities API. For the unfamiliar, Live Activities act as persistent notifications for ongoing events. iOS 16.1 users also get to take advantage of Fitness Plus without needing an Apple Watch. That's not to mention that it adds support for the Matter Smart Home standard.

To download and install the iOS 16.1 update, head to the Settings app, tap on General, click Software Update, and then choose Download and Install.

What's your favorite iOS 16.1 feature, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.