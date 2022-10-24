Apple has seeded the public, stable build of iOS 16.1, following several weeks of beta testing. Here's what's included in this updated version.

Apple first revealed iOS 16, along with macOS Ventura, during the main keynote of WWDC22. These major software updates to the company's operating systems come packed with significant offerings and changes that many users will appreciate. In the iPhone department, users can now customize their Lock Screens, un-send iMessages and emails, and do much more! The Cupertino firm first released iOS 16 to the public back in September. Though, it lacked a number of its announced features — which the company had to push until a later date. iOS 16.1 is now available to everyone with a compatible device worldwide. It introduces plenty of notable changes, including the iCloud Shared Photo Library and more.

iOS 16.1 Changelog iCloud Shared Photo Library Separate library for seamlessly sharing photos and videos with up to five other people

Setup rules allow you to easily contribute past photos based on start date or people in the photos when you set up or join a library

Library filters for quickly switching between viewing the Shared Library, your Personal Library, or both libraries together

Shared edits and permissions let everyone add, edit, favorite, caption, and delete photos

Sharing toggle in Camera lets you choose to send photos you take straight to the Shared Library, or enable a setting to share automatically when other participants are detected nearby using Bluetooth Live Activities Live Activities from third party apps are available in the Dynamic Island and on the Lock Screen for iPhone 14 Pro models Fitness+ Apple Fitness+ is supported on iPhone even if you don’t have an Apple Watch Wallet Key sharing enables you to securely share car, hotel room, and other keys in Wallet using messaging apps such as Messages and WhatsApp

Savings account enables Apple Card customers to grow their Daily Cash by depositing it in a high yield savings account Home Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is supported enabling a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems Clean Energy Charging New setting that can try to reduce your carbon footprint by selectively charging when lower carbon emission electricity is available Books Reader controls are automatically hidden as you start reading This update also includes bug fixes for your iPhone: Deleted conversations may appear in the conversations list in Messages

Dynamic Island content is not available when using Reachability

CarPlay may fail to connect when using a VPN app

As Apple's official changelog highlights, iOS 16.1 introduces the anticipated iCloud Shared Photo Library feature, and more. The offerings include the Live Activities API. For the unfamiliar, Live Activities act as persistent notifications for ongoing events. iOS 16.1 users also get to take advantage of Fitness Plus without needing an Apple Watch. That's not to mention that it adds support for the Matter Smart Home standard.

To download and install the iOS 16.1 update, head to the Settings app, tap on General, click Software Update, and then choose Download and Install.

What's your favorite iOS 16.1 feature, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.