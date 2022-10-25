Apple has seeded iOS 16.2 beta 1 to those registered in its developer program. Here's a list of everything new included in this updated OS version.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Following several months of beta testing, Apple released iOS 16 to the public back in September. This great iPhone update introduces advanced Lock Screen customizations, Live Activities, improvements to Messages and Mail, and much, much more. The company then seeded the stable iOS 16.1 on October 24 — bringing some of the missing features, such as iCloud Shared Photo Library and other additions. Now that iOS 16.1 is behind us, Apple has started actively working on the upcoming iOS 16.X release. Lo and behold — iOS 16.2 beta 1 is now available to enrolled developers around the world. Those who have registered and activated the beta profile can download and install this build right away. Here's a list of everything new in iOS 16.2 beta 1.

What's new in iOS 16.2 beta 1

Apple Freeform app

3 Images

Close

iOS 16.2 beta 1 introduces the Freeform app. For the unfamiliar, Apple teased this productivity application during WWDC22, back in June. Think of it as a canvas to jumpstart your creative juices and plan ahead. It supports text, doodling, media and file insertion, etc. This way you can create the ultimate brainstorming thought web. Obviously, it has bugs in iOS 16.2 beta 1, such as the inability to delete boards when offline. Though, you can expect the company to fix the major ones in following beta releases, before the update launches publicly later this year.

We're still in the process of digging through iOS 16.2 beta 1. We will update this article when (and if) we spot any other new features or visual changes. In the meantime, consider checking the official Release Notes — where Apple has highlighted some of the known bugs, fixes, and tweaks.

Which iOS 16 features have you been using the most, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.