Following several months of beta testing, Apple released iOS 16 to the public back in September. This great iPhone update introduces advanced Lock Screen customizations, Live Activities, improvements to Messages and Mail, and much, much more. The company then seeded the stable iOS 16.1 on October 24 — bringing some of the missing features, such as iCloud Shared Photo Library and other additions. Now that iOS 16.1 is behind us, Apple has started actively working on the upcoming iOS 16.X release. Lo and behold — iOS 16.2 Release Candidate (RC) is now available to enrolled developers around the world. Those who have registered and activated the beta profile can download and install this build right away. Here's a list of everything new in iOS 16.2 Release Candidate.

Apple Music Sing

iOS 16.2 Release Candidate introduces the freshly-announced Apple Music Sing feature. This addition turns your iPhone into a karaoke machine, assuming you have an Apple Music subscription.

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud

Users in the U.S. can now protect 23 data categories in iCloud with end-to-end encryption. Prior to this, Apple only end-to-end encrypted 14 data types. The categories include iCloud Photos, Notes, and Backups. Users will get to utilize this feature globally in early 2023.

AirDrop visibility limit

iOS 16.2 Release Candidate limits the Everyone AirDrop visibility to 10 minutes at a time. Prior to this, the restriction was exclusive to users in China, and people around the world could leave the Everyone visibility enabled at all times.

We're still in the process of digging through iOS 16.2 Release Candidate. We will update this article when (and if) we spot any other new features or visual changes. In the meantime, consider viewing the official Release Notes — where Apple has highlighted some of the known bugs, fixes, and tweaks.

Beta 4

Detailed change log in the About section

iOS 16.2 beta 4 now includes a detailed change log in Settings > About when checking the installed version number. Prior to this beta, it only displayed the build number and a brief description.

Beta 3

Always-On Display improvements

The iPhone 14 Pro introduces an Always-On Display (AOD) feature. However, many criticized it for showing too many elements, including the wallpaper. iOS 16.2 beta 3 allows users to hide the wallpaper and/or notifications when in AOD mode.

Apple Music tweaks

iOS 16.2 beta 3 introduces new Play and Shuffle buttons in Apple Music playlists that have large, animated artwork. The new buttons are translucent, and their colors adapt based on the particular artwork. Prior to this change, these buttons had solid black backgrounds with white text.

Beta 2

Live Activity tweaks

iOS 16.1 introduced Live Activity API support. This allows apps to push persistent notifications that display timely information. iOS 16.2 beta 2 introduces the option to allow more frequent updates. This would enable an app to refresh the content of a Live Activity more often. Expectedly, enabling this toggle can drain your battery faster.

5G support in India

Apple recently stated that it would enable 5G support in India on compatible iPhones through a future software update. iOS 16.2 beta 2 finally enables this functionality, allowing users to enjoy the faster internet.

New Medications widgets

iOS 16.2 beta 2 adds two new Medications Lock Screen widgets. These allow users to quickly access or view their medication reminders.

Beta 1

Apple Freeform app

iOS 16.2 beta 1 introduces the Freeform app. For the unfamiliar, Apple teased this productivity application during WWDC22, back in June. Think of it as a canvas to jumpstart your creative juices and plan ahead. It supports text, doodling, media and file insertion, etc. This way you can create the ultimate brainstorming thought web. Obviously, it has bugs in iOS 16.2 beta 1, such as the inability to delete boards when offline. Though, you can expect the company to fix the major ones in following beta releases, before the update launches publicly later this year.

Home upgrades

iOS 16.2 beta 1 introduces a more reliable Apple Home architecture upgrade. However, it requires all paired HomePods to be running version 16.2. If you're running an earlier version on your HomePod(s), you won't be able to initiate the upgrade.

Apple Music tweaks

Apple has tweaked the Lossless tag on the Now Playing screen in the Music app. Those running iOS 16.2 beta 1 will notice a more rectangular, opaque border when compared to the previous UI.

New Sleep widget

iOS 16.2 beta 1 introduces a new Lock Screen widget for monitoring information revolving around your sleep. It reflects the data stored in the Apple Health app.

