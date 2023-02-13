Apple has released iOS 16.3.1 with several bug fixes, including patches to some glitches affecting iCloud settings. Here's what's new in this version.

Following the launch of iOS 16.3 last month, Apple has now released the next iteration of iOS 16 to fix some of the leftover bugs. iOS 16.3.1 expectedly doesn't introduce any major changes or features. Usually, X.X.1 releases are pretty minor and revolve around patching glitches and security vulnerabilities, rather than introducing user-facing, fresh additions. According to Apple, iOS 16.3.1 fixes the following issues:

iCloud settings may be unresponsive or incorrectly display if apps are using iCloud

Siri requests for Find My may not work

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

As the release notes reveal, this version focuses on three main bugs. For starters, many iPhone 14 users have been mistakenly triggering Crash Detection when going to amusement parks or practicing certain sports. As a result, Apple has been collecting feedback and data to further improve Crash Detection and minimize false positives. iOS 16.3.1 supposedly addresses this issue by optimization how this feature works. Whether the new version is significantly better at detecting false incidents is yet to be seen.

Other bug fixes in iOS 16.3.1 include those affecting Siri requests for Find My devices and glitches in iCloud settings. To download and install this version, follow the steps below:

Launch the Settings app. Head to the General section. Tap on Software Update. Give the page a few second to refresh. The update will then appear. Tap on Download and install. Agree to the Terms of Service, after reading them thoroughly and carefully. Make sure your iPhone is connected to a power source until the update finishes downloading and installing. Voila! You're now running iOS 16.3.1.

Along with iOS 16.3.1, Apple also released iPadOS 16.3.1, macOS Ventura 13.2.1, and watchOS 9.3.1. These updates similarly pack no notable visual changes and focus on under-the-hood tweaks to improve the overall performance of their respective devices.