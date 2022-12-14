iOS 16.3 beta 1 is now available to those registered in Apple's Developer Program. Here's everything new included in this updated OS build.

Apple launched iOS 16 back in September. This major release includes an overhauled, customizable Lock Screen, in addition to improvements across Messages, Mail, and other system apps. Since then, the great iPhone maker has been developing minor 16.X releases, such as iOS 16.1. These smaller updates introduce some missing features we saw during WWDC22, like the Apple Freeform app, while fixing leftover bugs and patching security vulnerabilities. Now that the Cupertino firm has released iOS 16.2 publicly, it has started working on the next 16.X release. Lo and behold — iOS 16.3 beta 1 is now available to those registered in the Apple Developer Program. Here's what's new in this updated beta build.

What's new in iOS 16.3 beta 1

We're still in the process of digging through iOS 16.3 beta 1. We will update this article if we discover any new visual changes or features. In the meantime, considering checking Apple's official Release Notes — where the company typically highlights some of the known bugs and fixes included in a particular release.

If you have the iOS 16 Developer Beta profile installed, you can update your compatible iPhone to iOS 16.3 beta 1 by following the steps below:

Launch the Settings app. Head to the General section. Tap on Software Update. Give the page a few second to refresh. The update will then appear. Tap on Download and install. Agree to the Terms of Service, after reading them thoroughly and carefully. Make sure your iPhone is connected to a power source until the update finishes downloading and installing. Voila! You're now running iOS 16.3 beta 1.

