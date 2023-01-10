Apple has seeded iOS 16.2 beta 2 to registered developers around the world. Here you can find a list of everything new included in this updated build.

Apple launched iOS 16 back in September. This major release includes an overhauled, customizable Lock Screen, in addition to improvements across Messages, Mail, and other system apps. Since then, the great iPhone maker has been developing minor 16.X releases, such as iOS 16.1. These smaller updates introduce some missing features we saw during WWDC22, like the Apple Freeform app, while fixing leftover bugs and patching security vulnerabilities. Now that the Cupertino firm has released iOS 16.2 publicly, it has started working on the next 16.X release. Lo and behold — iOS 16.3 beta 2 is now available to those registered in the Apple Developer Program. Here's what's new in this updated beta build.

What's new in iOS 16.3 beta 2

Emergency SOS tweaks

iOS 16.3 beta 2 replaces the Countdown Sound toggle with Call Quietly in Emergency SOS settings. The functionality isn't new, but Apple has rephrased its description to further clarify what this option is all about. It has also made some minor changes to other toggles' wording, as the before/after screenshots above reflect.

We're still in the process of digging through iOS 16.3 beta 2. We will update this article if we discover any other new visual changes or features. In the meantime, consider checking Apple's official Release Notes — where the company typically highlights some of the known bugs and fixes included in a particular release.

Beta 1

New splash screen

iOS 16.3 beta 1 brings a new splash screen demonstrating Music Handoff between an iPhone and a HomePod. The feature itself isn't new, only the introductory screen.

Support for Apple ID security keys

iOS 16.3 beta 1 also introduces support for physical FIDO-certified security keys. These act as an optional layer of added security to your Apple ID. After setting one up, every time you log into your Apple ID account, you will need to scan or plug in the physical security key instead of relying on a two-factor authentication code sent to your other Apple devices.

If you have the iOS 16 Developer Beta profile installed, you can update your compatible iPhone to iOS 16.3 beta 2 by following the steps below:

Launch the Settings app. Head to the General section. Tap on Software Update. Give the page a few second to refresh. The update will then appear. Tap on Download and install. Agree to the Terms of Service, after reading them thoroughly and carefully. Make sure your iPhone is connected to a power source until the update finishes downloading and installing. Voila! You're now running iOS 16.3 beta 2.

What's your favorite iOS 16 feature?