iOS 16.3 Release Candidate (RC) is now available to registered developers worldwide. Here's a list of what's included in this updated version.

Apple launched iOS 16 back in September. This major release includes an overhauled, customizable Lock Screen, in addition to improvements across Messages, Mail, and other system apps. Since then, the great iPhone maker has been developing minor 16.X releases, such as iOS 16.1. These smaller updates introduce some missing features we saw during WWDC22, like the Apple Freeform app, while fixing leftover bugs and patching security vulnerabilities. Now that the Cupertino firm has released iOS 16.2 publicly, it has started working on the next 16.X release. Lo and behold — iOS 16.3 Release Candidate (RC) is now available to those registered in the Apple Developer Program. Here's what's new in this updated build.

New wallpaper

iOS 16.3 introduces a new Black Unity wallpaper that matches the Apple Watch face included on watchOS 9.3. You can view and set it by heading to the wallpaper settings.

We're still in the process of digging through iOS 16.3 Release Candidate. We will update this article if we discover any other new visual changes or features. In the meantime, consider checking Apple's official Release Notes — where the company typically highlights some of the known bugs and fixes included in a particular release.

Beta 2

Emergency SOS tweaks

iOS 16.3 beta 2 replaces the Countdown Sound toggle with Call Quietly in Emergency SOS settings. The functionality isn't new, but Apple has rephrased its description to further clarify what this option is all about. It has also made some minor changes to other toggles' wording, as the before/after screenshots above reflect.

Beta 1

New splash screen

iOS 16.3 beta 1 brings a new splash screen demonstrating Music Handoff between an iPhone and a HomePod. The feature itself isn't new, only the introductory screen.

Support for Apple ID security keys

iOS 16.3 beta 1 also introduces support for physical FIDO-certified security keys. These act as an optional layer of added security to your Apple ID. After setting one up, every time you log into your Apple ID account, you will need to scan or plug in the physical security key instead of relying on a two-factor authentication code sent to your other Apple devices.

