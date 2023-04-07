Towards the end of last month, Apple delivered a new update with iOS 16.4. Today, the company has issued a minor update to all supported iPhone models. While there aren't any significant changes or additions to this release, Apple has introduced some much-needed security patches, along with some minor bug fixes that are present in the current iterations of the OS.

As far as what's new in iOS 16.4.1, Apple states in the update notes that the 'pushing hands' emoji has now been fixed, showing the proper skin tone choices. Furthermore, it has also fixed an issue where Siri wasn't responding in some instances. So, if you're a diehard Siri user, you should see improved responses with the new update. In addition to the two changes above, Apple also notes that two security vulnerabilities have now been patched, which should make the experience a bit safer.

For the most part, nothing all that exciting with this update, which is to be expected considering it's just a minor one. In contrast, iOS 16.4 did bring some great additions like 21 new emoji, notification for web apps on the Home Screen, Crash Detection optimizations, and more. For the full details of the new update, you can check out the list below.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes: 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent's device

Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models read more

As far as the update goes, you can start downloading it immediately if you're using a supported iPhone model. Just head into the Setting menu, General section, and navigate to the Software Update tab. From here, the update should populate if you have Automatic updates enabled. If not, go ahead and search for updates, and it should pop right up. As far as the size, it's quite a small update coming in at just 299.2 MB. So, if you're eager to get this downloaded on your handset, you can probably afford to do so while out and about. If you don't have an unlimited data plan, it might be best to download this one while connected to Wi-Fi.

Source: 9to5Mac