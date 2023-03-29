Apple released iOS 16.4 earlier this week, and it comes with a number of bug fixes, security patches, and other enhancements for the iPhone. But what truly has everyone talking is the fun new emoji that are part of the equation. These are nothing ground-breaking or politically motivated: they’re downright silly options that will help people chat even more without using actual words than they have before. Want to tell your friends you’re ready to dance? Send them a pair of maracas! Want to give a virtual high five? You can now with right and left-facing pushing hands. And, of course, who doesn’t have the need to send a jellyfish every now and then?

These new emoji, 21 in all, are available for the best iPhone models from iPhone 8 and newer, including the new iPhone 14. They are the latest since the last big emoji update in iOS 15.4 last March, which included options like the pregnant man, melting face, and multi-racial handshakes. The adorable new tiny emoji range from new facial expressions and hand gestures to animals, objects, food items, and more. Here’s a rundown of the new ones you can try.

Expressions and gestures

You can use a shaking face, the newest addition to the expressions list, in a number of ways. Maybe you want to express shock, awe, and/or confusion, even anticipation or excitement. Or it could be that you are literally shaking: chills from the flu? Or perhaps dizzy from a fun roller coaster at the amusement park? Meanwhile, the right and left hands positioned in a pushing motion can be used alongside other emoji (pushing your broken-down car, maybe?) or even placed together to display a high-five. It looks much more realistic than the side-by-side moving hands emoji people have been using for high-fiving up until now.

Shaking face

Right pushing hand (different skin tones)

Left pushing hand (different skin tones)

Objects and symbols

In the objects and symbols category, there are three new heart colors, great for expressing more specific types of love: pink typically denotes unromantic (i.e. platonic) love for a friend, blue means casual love (someone you swiped right for, perhaps?), and gray is sympathetic love, sent when someone loses a person or pet they love, for example, is going through a breakup, or otherwise needs love and support. Other objects and symbols can be used at your discretion to suggest whatever you like. The hair pick might mean you’re at the barber getting your hair done, and the maracas could mean you’re ready to go dancing.

Pink heart

Light blue heart

Gray heart

Wing

Folding hand fan

Hair pick

Flute

Maracas

Khanda

Wireless

Animals, aquatic creatures, food, and nature

Last, there are fun, new emoji in the animals, aquatic creatures, food, and nature category. Show your love for nature or use these symbols to express something else fitting. A black bird for something ominous, or a hyacinth to signify your rebirth and staring over (divorced friends, anyone?) Two peas in a pod would technically not include the pea pod emoji twice (both peas would be in the same pod), but you’re not being quizzed here, so go wild.

Donkey

Moose

Goose

Jellyfish

Hyacinth

Blackbird

Peapod

Ginger

Are any of these emoji groundbreaking? No. Some of them will likely fall into emoji oblivion, never to be seen again. But a few of them are probably ones we’ll use again and again. A shaking head is a nice change from the palm to the forehead or a shocked face when you can’t believe what you’re hearing and you’re disappointed or puzzled by it. The colored hearts, once you know the meaning of each, can now be used on a more personal level. And instead of playfully calling your buddy an ass, you can simply send them the donkey emoji. Reportedly, however, the pink heart has been a popular request by users, so we suspect that one will be the most used of the bunch.

Have fun chatting!