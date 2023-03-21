This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Apple publicly launched iOS 16, along with macOS Ventura, back in late 2022. Since then, the great iPhone maker has been working on minor versions to smoothen out leftover bugs and introduce the missing features it has already announced. Now that iOS 16.3.1 has been released in its stable form, the Cupertino firm has started developing the next iOS iteration. iOS 16.4 Release Candidate is now available to those registered in Apple's developer program. Here's a list of the new features and changes included in this updated build.

We're still in the process of digging through iOS 16.4 Release Candidate to uncover the fresh additions it may offer. We will update this article if we discover new features or tweaks. Though, considering this is a Release Candidate, there's a high chance it doesn't pack anything new. In the meantime, you can read Apple's official changelog, where the company typically includes a list of the major bugs and fixes included in a build.

Beta 4

New splash screen

After installing iOS 16.4 beta 4, entering the Game Center section in the Settings app reveals a new splash screen. It highlights the Activity Widget and Activity Access features offered by the service.

Beta 3

iOS 16.4 Beta 3 now shows you in software update if your Apple ID is registered as a developer. #iOS164Beta3 pic.twitter.com/KNzdCOKFFR — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) March 7, 2023

iOS 16.4 beta 3 lists your Apple ID in the Software Update settings. This is because Developer and Public Beta programs are now linked to personal Apple accounts, instead of being associated to generic configuration profiles.

Beta 2

Apple Books curl animation

Apple brought back the Apple Books page turn in iOS 16.4 Beta 2. Thanks @SteveMoser for sharing pic.twitter.com/QJyifHQ6Pc — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) February 28, 2023

iOS 16.4 beta 2 reintroduces the page turn curl animation that was removed in a previous OS release. The animation is optional, allowing users to enable or disable it as they wish.

Beta 1

Unicode 15.0 emoji

iOS 16.4 beta 1 introduces Unicode 15.0 emoji. These include a Wi-Fi symbol, jellyfish, flute, and more. Do note that if you send them to someone on an older operating system, then they won't be able to view them. Instead, they will appear as boxes with question mark in them, indicating the presence of an unsupported character.

iOS 16.4 beta 1 also includes new Software Update options that allow a user to pick between the developer beta channel, public beta channel, or neither. Apple will retire beta configuration profiles at any given point.

Web push notifications

If you add a supported web app to your Home Screen, starting iOS 16.4 beta 1, you can optionally receive push notifications from it. Additionally, third-party web browsers can now support adding web apps to the iPhone Home Screen.

New widgets

iOS 16.4 beta 1 additionally introduces new Home Screen widgets for order tracking. These widgets mirror the relevant information from the Apple Wallet app.

Music app tweaks

On iOS 16.4 beta 1, the Apple Music app no longer shows intrusive popups in the middle of the screen when a user takes a certain action, such as adding a song to the queue. Instead, it shows a tiny banner towards the bottom of the screen. Additionally, it now shows the user's profile photo in the Library tab, making account settings even more accessible.

