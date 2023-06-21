While Apple tests iOS 17 with developers and enthusiasts, the company is still issuing minor iOS 16 updates to smoothen out the experience and patch last-minute bugs on its new iPhones. A few weeks ago, the Cupertino firm released iOS 16.5 to the public, which introduced an issue that impacts certain accessories. Apple has now issued iOS 16.5.1 as a bug-fixing update to address the problem.

After updating to iOS 16.5, many users were unable to rely on Apple's Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter to charge their iPhones. So the latest update patches this issue, allowing users to resume utilizing that accessory as they would normally do. Expectedly, this version also brings other patches to the table, including ones that strengthen the device's security.

Along with iOS 16.5.1, Apple also released iPadOS 16.5.1, watchOS 9.5.2, and macOS Ventura 13.4.1. The iPad update includes a similar fix for the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter bug, while all updated versions pack various security patches and bug fixes. So if you're not on the beta channel, we advise you to update all of your Apple devices as soon as possible, as some of the patched vulnerabilities may have been actively exploited. To update your Apple device:

Launch the Settings app. Head to the General section. Tap on Software Update. Give the page a few second to refresh. The update will then appear. Tap on Download and install. Agree to the Terms of Service, after reading them thoroughly and carefully. Make sure your device is connected to a power source until the update finishes downloading and installing. You're now running the latest operating system version available.

It's worth noting that if the first iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma betas don't already include the patches released publicly today, then Apple should be bundling them with beta 2 — which could be seeded at any given moment. So worry not, you either are safe already or you will be very soon.