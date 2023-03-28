This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

While we bid iOS 16 farewell and prepare for iOS 17's WWDC23 beta debut, Apple is still stabilizing the iPhone's OS by seeding minor 16.X updates. With iOS 16.4 finally launching publicly, the company has started working on the next bump. iOS 16.5 beta 1 is now available to those enrolled in Apple's Developer Program. So, what's new in this updated version, and how to download it? Let's find out.

What's new in iOS 16.5 beta 1

We're currently digging through iOS 16.5 beta 1 to uncover the new changes it may offer. Though, considering we're approaching the end of iOS 16's cycle, there's a high chance that this version doesn't pack any new major features or additions. We will update this article if we find anything of interest in this particular build. In the meantime, you can read Apple's Release Notes, where the company usually lists some of the bug fixes and patches included in an iOS beta.

If you have enrolled in the iOS 16 developer beta program, you can update your compatible iPhone to iOS 16.5 beta 1 by following the steps below:

Launch the Settings app. Head to the General section. Tap on Software Update. Give the page a few second to refresh. The update will then appear. Tap on Download and install. Agree to the Terms of Service, after reading them thoroughly and carefully. Make sure your iPhone is connected to a power source until the update finishes downloading and installing. You're now running iOS 16.5 beta 1.

Do note that beta profiles are no longer compatible with iOS and iPadOS beta updates as of version 16.4. So make sure your Apple ID is subscribed to Apple's Developer Program in order to take advantage of iOS beta updates on day one. Alternatively, you could join the public beta program for free and receive these prerelease updates a day or so later.