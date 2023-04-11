This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

While we bid iOS 16 farewell and prepare for iOS 17's WWDC23 beta debut, Apple is still stabilizing the iPhone's OS by seeding minor 16.X updates. With iOS 16.4 finally launching publicly, the company has started working on the next bump. iOS 16.5 beta 2 is now available to those enrolled in Apple's Developer Program. So, what's new in this updated version, and how to download it? Let's find out.

What's new in iOS 16.5 beta 2

Complete retirement of beta profiles

With iOS and iPadOS 16.4, Apple retired beta profiles in favor of a new toggle in the Settings app. iOS 16.5 beta 2 and watchOS 9.5 beta 2 now introduce this behavior on the Apple Watch. So going forward, you will have to enable beta watchOS updates through the new toggle in the Watch app on your iPhone, rather than a watchOS beta profile. This behavior has also expanded to the Mac through macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 2.

We're currently digging through iOS 16.5 beta 2 to uncover the other new changes it may offer. Though, considering we're approaching the end of iOS 16's cycle, there's a high chance that this build doesn't pack any other new major features or additions. We will update this article if we find anything else of interest in this particular release. In the meantime, you can read Apple's Release Notes, where the company usually lists some of the bug fixes and patches included in an iOS beta.

Beta 1

Screen recording via Siri

iOS 16.5 beta 1 allows users to start and end a screen recording session by simply asking Siri. Prior to this, users had to manually tap the dedicated toggle in the Control Center.

Sports tab in Apple News

iOS 16.5 beta 1 merges the Following and Search tabs of the News app to make space for an all-new Sports tab. The new Sports tab includes news and scores revolving around a user's assigned favorite teams.

If you have enrolled in the iOS 16 developer beta program, you can update your compatible iPhone to iOS 16.5 beta 2 by following the steps below:

Launch the Settings app. Head to the General section. Tap on Software Update. Give the page a few second to refresh. The update will then appear. Tap on Download and install. Agree to the Terms of Service, after reading them thoroughly and carefully. Make sure your iPhone is connected to a power source until the update finishes downloading and installing. You're now running iOS 16.5 beta 2.

Do note that beta profiles are no longer compatible with iOS and iPadOS beta updates as of version 16.4. So make sure your Apple ID is subscribed to Apple's Developer Program in order to take advantage of iOS beta updates on day one. Alternatively, you could join the public beta program for free and receive these prerelease updates a day or so later.