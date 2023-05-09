This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

While we bid iOS 16 farewell and prepare for iOS 17's WWDC23 beta debut, Apple is still stabilizing the iPhone's OS by seeding minor 16.X updates. For the past few weeks, the great iPhone maker has been testing iOS 16.5 with registered developers and enthusiasts to smoothen out its bugs before releasing it to the public. Now that this version bump is almost ready, Apple has seeded iOS 16.5 Release Candidate (RC) to developers around the world. Those on the stable OS channel could expect the final release as soon as next week.

New Pride wallpaper and watch face

Source: Apple

iOS 16.5 Release Candidate includes a new iPhone wallpaper, in addition to a matching watch face, to celebrate Pride. You can view the new iOS wallpaper through the Settings app or the Lock Screen editor. To set the new Pride watch face, though, you may have to update your Apple Watch to the latest watchOS 9.5 build first.

We're currently digging through iOS 16.5 Release Candidate to uncover the other new offerings it may pack. Though, considering that this could be the final pre-release build, there's a high chance that it doesn't offer any other features or additions. That's not to mention that we're reaching the end of iOS 16's cycle, and Apple is likely focusing its efforts on iOS 17.

We will update this article if we find anything else of interest in this particular version. In the meantime, you can read Apple's Release Notes, where the company usually lists some of the bug fixes and patches included in an iOS beta.

Beta 4

New wallpaper section

iOS 16.5 beta 4 introduces a new Pride section when choosing a new wallpaper. The existing Pride wallpaper isn't new — it has only been moved from the Collections section and placed under a dedicated header. We expect Apple to introduce a new Pride wallpaper for 2023's Pride Month within a few weeks. So by adding a dedicated Pride section, users can easily find these colorful wallpapers in one place.

watchOS beta enrollment tweaks

With iOS 16.5 beta 2, Apple retired watchOS beta profiles in favor of a new toggle in the watch's settings. iOS 16.5 beta 4 now displays which Apple ID is being used to receive beta builds in the Watch app. Tapping the email address takes users to the iPhone's Software Update settings, where they can change the Apple ID associated with software updates for both iOS and watchOS.

Beta 2

Complete retirement of beta profiles

With iOS and iPadOS 16.4, Apple retired beta profiles on iPhones and iPads in favor of a new toggle in the Settings app. iOS 16.5 beta 2 and watchOS 9.5 beta 2 now introduce this behavior on the Apple Watch. So going forward, you will have to enable beta watchOS updates through the new toggle in the Watch app on your iPhone, rather than a watchOS beta profile. This behavior has also expanded to the Mac through macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 2.

Beta 1

Screen recording via Siri

iOS 16.5 beta 1 allows users to start and end a screen recording session by simply asking Siri. Prior to this, users had to manually tap the dedicated toggle in the Control Center.

Sports tab in Apple News

iOS 16.5 beta 1 merges the Following and Search tabs of the News app to make space for an all-new Sports tab. The new Sports tab includes news and scores revolving around a user's assigned favorite teams.

If you have enrolled in the iOS 16 developer beta program, you can update your compatible iPhone to iOS 16.5 Release Candidate by following the steps below:

Launch the Settings app. Head to the General section. Tap on Software Update. Give the page a few second to refresh. The update will then appear. Tap on Download and install. Agree to the Terms of Service, after reading them thoroughly and carefully. Make sure your iPhone is connected to a power source until the update finishes downloading and installing. You're now running iOS 16.5 Release Candidate.

Do note that beta profiles are no longer compatible with iOS and iPadOS beta updates as of version 16.4. So make sure your Apple ID is subscribed to Apple's Developer Program in order to take advantage of iOS beta updates on day one. Alternatively, you could join the public beta program for free and receive these prerelease updates a day or so later.