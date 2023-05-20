We're just a month away from WWDC23, where Apple will share its vision of the future, potentially announcing new products. But more importantly the company will share its next plans for software, hopefully with announcement of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and more. For now, we'll have to stay grounded in the present, and appreciate new releases of iOS16 and its evolution through beta. With that said, Apple has released iOS 16.6 beta 1 to those that are enrolled in the Apple Developer Program. So, let's go ahead and see what's new in this release, and get you up to speed on how to download and install it.

As of now, there are unfortunately no notes supplied, meaning we don't have a clear picture of what's new in this release. We'll keep this section updated if anything changes, but you can also check the release notes page from Apple to see any changes. For the most part, there shouldn't be any major changes, as Apple is likely in the process of winding down iOS16, shifting more of its focus towards the next version of iOS.

Apple recently released iOS 16.5 to the public, which most notably featured new Pride wallpapers for 2023. The update also merged the Following and Search tabs in Apple News into one section while also debuting a new Sports tab, making it easier to keep up with all your favorite sports teams. Apple also squashed some bugs in the process, fixing an issue with Spotlight, while also addressing some issues with Screen Time settings and content not loading when using Podcasts with CarPlay.

Now, in order to acces this new beta, you must be a part of Apple's Developer Program. Previously you could gain access with a shared account, but since iOS 16.4 beta 1, this is no longer possible. With all that said, if you're enrolled, the process is simple, and you need to follow the steps below.

Navigate from your home screen to Settings. Once in Settings, tap on General. Go to the Software Update section. Wait a few moments for the update to appear. Once loaded you can tap on Download and install. You will need to Agree to the Terms of Service. Once the download is complete, it will install. Head into the Settings, General, then the About menu to confirm you're running iOS 16.6 beta 1.

As mentioned before, this is for developers, so if you haven't paid the $99 per year to join the program, chances are you're not going to be able to acces this build. Luckily, Apple does make betas available to the public at a later date, so if you're patient, you'll be able to install the public beta soon.