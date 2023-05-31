This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

iOS 17 beta 1 is right around the corner. And while the hype for WWDC23 and what it could offer is rapidly building up, we still are dealing with iOS 16 for the time being. After all, Apple has to smoothen out its bugs and improve the performance through minor updates before it moves on to the next big release. iOS 16.6 beta 2 is now available to those enrolled in Apple's Developer Program. So, what's new in this build, and how to install it? Let's find out!

What's new in iOS 16.6 beta 2

When searching for Contact Key Verification in the Settings of iOS 16.6 beta 1, the app would show a relevant result for an option that hasn't yet been activated. iOS 16.6 beta 2 seemingly removes this trace, as searching for the feature now doesn't bring up that same result. Apple could introduce this anticipated offering in a future iOS 16.6 beta build.

We're still in the process of digging through iOS 16.6 beta 2 to discover the other visual changes or features it may pack. We will update this article if we spot any other noteworthy additions later on. Meanwhile, you can read Apple's official changelog, where the company usually lists some of the notable patches, issues, and underlying tweaks included in a certain beta build.

Beta 1

Last year, Apple previewed Contact Key Verification, a feature that would verify whether you're directly reaching the intended iMessage recipient. So if a cyber attack is initiated by a third party, iMessage could highlight that an unknown device is receiving these messages.

iOS 16.6 beta 1 prepares for the introduction of this feature, as searching for it in the Settings app reveals a relevant result. Though, for the time being, the toggle to enable this offering remains absent. Users can expect it to be baked into the system in a future beta build.

If you have enrolled in the iOS 16 developer beta program, you can update your compatible iPhone to iOS 16.6 beta 2 by following the steps below: