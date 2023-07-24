While Apple seeds iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10 beta builds, the company continues to work on minor version bumps for last year's updates. After all, 2022's operating systems have delivered most of the promised features and changes, and now they require some final polishing. With this year's stable OS versions being a couple of months away, there's not much left to introduce in the previous releases. As a result, Apple has seeded iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6, macOS Ventura 13.5, and watchOS 9.6 to patch some leftover bugs and vulnerabilities.

According to the official release notes, these minor bumps only include some bug fixes and security updates. So while they don't pack any exciting user-facing changes, everyone is advised to update their compatible devices as soon as possible. After all, these smaller updates often patch actively exploited security vulnerabilities, and sticking to an outdated OS version could subject you to cyber risks.

In an early iOS 16.6 beta, we found some Contact Key Verification references, but these have seemingly not made it to the final release. For those unfamiliar, this upcoming feature could alert users when a third party intercepts or eavesdrops on their iMessages. When this offering will actually get finalized and activated is yet to be seen.

To update your compatible Apple device: