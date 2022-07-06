Apple releases iOS 16 beta 3 to registered developers, here’s what’s new

Apple revealed iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura during its main keynote of WWDC22. This year, the iPhone got a lot of love — particularly when it comes to its Lock Screen. Gone are the days of all iPhone Lock Screens looking almost identical. Users can now change the font, add widgets, and set wallpapers with a depth effect. iOS 16 not only introduces that, though. We also got improvements to Mail, Messages, FaceTime, Reminders, and more. The earlier betas brought most of the additions Apple announced during its conference. However, there are some more changes to look forward to. Here’s what’s included in iOS 16 beta 3.

What’s new in iOS 16 beta 3

Lockdown mode

This mode is an extreme security measure that you should only use if you believe you’re being targeted by someone. When you enable it, attachments in Messages are disabled, including links, certain web technologies are blocked, FaceTime calls and invitations from strangers sent through Apple services are blocked, and more. You can read more about this new setting on Apple’s Newsroom website.

New Lock Screen fonts

iOS 16 beta 3 adds two new fonts for users to choose from. Prior to this build, users were limited to just six — instead of eight.

We will update this article once we further dig into iOS 16 beta 3, if we find other new features or changes. In the meantime, you can check out Apple’s Release Notes — where the company has officially highlighted some of the known bugs and fixes included in this version.

Beta 2

Continuity Camera Tweaks

iOS 16 beta 2 adds a Pause button to the Continuity Camera UI. This allows users to temporarily pause the video feed streaming to their Macs from their iPhones.

New Lock Screen Filters

iOS 16 beta 2 introduces two new Lock Screen filters — Duotone and Color Wash. You can try them out by swiping horizontally in customization mode. Speaking of Lock Screens, this beta also tweaks its user interface (UI) and makes it easier to navigate through its process.

iMessage Tweaks

When an iOS 16 beta 2 user edits an iMessage sent to someone on iOS 15 or earlier, it’ll now send a duplicate text that reflects the edits made. On beta 1, this behavior was absent, and those on an older versions of the OS had no way to tell that a message has been tweaked or what these edits are.

Mail Tweaks

iOS 16 beta 2 also allows users to choose if an email from a blocked sender remains in the inbox or gets automatically trashed. By default, these emails go to the trash.

Focus Tweaks

Apart from that, iOS 16 beta 2 also allows users to select which Focus modes share their status with apps. This allows you to share with others that you’ve enabled Focus when using the Work mode but not Gaming mode, for example.

Back up to iCloud over cellular or Wi-Fi

According to Apple’s Release Notes, iOS 16 beta 2 allows users to back up their iPhones using 4G, 5G, or Wi-Fi. This is ideal for those who depend on mobile data and don’t typically have access to a Wi-Fi network.

Beta 1

iOS 16 beta 1 brought most of the features the company previewed during WWDC 2022. These include Lock Screen customizations and widgets, upgraded Collaboration, new Memoji styles and stickers, and a ton of other features. You can check our hands-on with iOS 16 beta 1 — where we’ve identified some of the most notable changes included in the particular beta build.

iOS 16 will be available to all users this fall. In the meantime, enthusiastic users can download and install the beta version. Though, always remember that the experience will likely be buggy and unstable.

