iOS 16 beta 5 finally adds battery percentage to notched iPhones

Earlier today, Apple released iOS 16 beta 5 to registered developers, and while we are slowly getting closer to a final release, we still aren’t quite there yet. In this update, Apple added some interesting new things, but perhaps the most exciting part is the addition of a battery percentage toggle. It has been five years since Apple removed this feature from notched iPhones. At the time, Apple claimed there wasn’t enough space to keep the battery percentage information on the home screen.

To see the battery percentage on Face ID-equipped iPhones, users had to swipe down from the top right-hand corner of the display to bring down the Control Center. In Control Center, it was possible to take a peek at the battery percentage. Unfortunately, this meant that each time you wanted to see the battery percentage, you had to swipe down from the top right-hand corner. This was a huge pain when it first came out, and it is still a huge pain even today.

Thankfully, it looks the darkest days are finally over for some notched iPhone users. If you are running the beta, first update to beta 5. Once you are up to date, you can head into the Settings menu, Battery section, and then you will see the ability to toggle the Battery Percentage on and off. If you are an iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Mini, and 13 Mini user, the new setting will unfortunately not be available. If you are an iPhone SE 2nd or 3rd generation user or use an iPhone 8 or older, this will not apply to you. The same goes for iPad or iPod touch users since the battery percentage indicator was never removed from these devices.

Regarding other additions in beta 5, we get a new animated lock screen visualizer when playing music and new splash screens. While not too exciting, it does build on all of the new additions found in iOS 16. However, the update will perhaps be the most striking regarding visuals, bringing various changes to widgets and the lock screen.