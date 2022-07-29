iOS 16 beta 4 reveals how the Always On Display feature might work on the iPhone 14 Pro

When it comes to introducing new features, Apple tends to take its sweet, sweet time. That’s to ensure that the quality meets its high standards. Plus, it typically includes an innovative spin. This makes its version stand out when compared to how its rivals execute it. Many Android phones have supported the Always On Display (AOD) feature for years now. For the unfamiliar, this technology utilizes OLED displays to keep individual pixels on. This allows users to have the time and notifications visible at all times — even when the screen is off — without draining significant battery power. This handy feature remains absent on all existing iPhones. However, rumors have been pointing at the possibility of Apple introducing it on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. iOS 16 beta 4 reveals how this potential addition might work on these upcoming phones.

We’ve been hearing rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro models potentially supporting AOD for a while. If these whispers were to be true, the upcoming Pro iPhones will exclusively support a new 1Hz refresh rate. This would allow the screen to display certain elements at all times — without causing notable battery drain.

The peeps at 9to5Mac have now discovered that iOS 16 beta 4 details the wallpaper behavior of this potential addition. Similar to AOD on supported Apple Watch models, the iPhone 14 Pro could include a darker version of the Lock Screen wallpaper — instead of displaying the time and widgets on a black background.

Personally, I’m a big fan of Apple’s potential execution of the AOD feature. The darker variant of the wallpaper looks more vibrant than a plain, black background. It’s yet to be seen whether the feature will actually become available this fall. Though, considering that traces of it exist in the iOS 16 beta code, there’s a high chance of it seeing the light of day.

