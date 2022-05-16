iOS 16 could introduce new Apple apps and major changes to the system

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 is only three weeks away! We’re expecting to see the previews of iOS 16 and macOS 13 during the main keynote of this anticipated event. Generally speaking, hardware leaks tend to be more frequent than software ones. However, we still sometimes get sneak peeks of the latter category — especially when official reveals near. We’ve already heard that iOS 16 could be revamping the notification system. That’s in addition to taking the Focus feature to the next level and introducing more health-related features. A new report now shares even more details about iOS 16 and its potential additions. This update could be introducing fresh Apple apps and bringing major changes to the system. These changes could possibly include new ways to interact with the operating system.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 16 won’t bring a full redesign to the operating system (OS). In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, he states:

While I don’t expect Apple to present a full redesign of the software, there should be major changes across the system, new ways of interacting and some fresh Apple apps. The news about watchOS 9 will be significant as well.

Despite the lack of a notable face-lift, Mark believes that this OS update will still make some major changes to the system — including new ways to interact with it. It’s still unclear what these new interaction mechanisms could be. However, a solid assumption would be interactive widgets — a highly requested feature that is long overdue.

Apart from the system changes, Gurman mentions that iOS 16 could introduce fresh Apple apps. Apple Music Classical is one potential app we could be seeing. That’s because traces of it have been discovered in iOS 15.5. Apart from Classical, it’s unclear what other apps the company could be working on.

Lastly, Mark shares that watchOS 9 will be a significant update. We’ve already heard rumors about it redesigning the existing Watch Faces. We will see what other changes the company is baking during the official reveal on June 6. Until then, we can sit back and hope that these annual OS releases don’t disappoint through feature scarcity.

Source: Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter