iOS 16 could support lock screen widgets, always-on display, and more

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is only one week away! As this highly-anticipated, annual event approaches, relevant rumors have been increasingly surfacing online. We already know that the company is likely revealing iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13 during the main keynote. However, the new additions these operating systems will introduce remain vague for the time being. A fresh report shares what Apple could potentially be including in these major releases. Obviously, we can’t be sure until the Cupertino tech giant shares the details officially. If the reports turns out to be accurate, though, iOS 16 could be a major upgrade for the iPhone. It could potentially introduce lock screen widgets, always-on display support, and much more.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

According to a new report by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, iOS 16 could introduce some major changes. These might potentially include support for lock screen widgets — through a new wallpaper format — and always-on display on upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models. Mark additionally believes that Apple will support social network-like features in the Messages app — particularly in the audio messages department. It’s still unclear what these new functionalities could look like, though.

Apart from these, Gurman mentions that iPadOS 16 could bring changes to windowing and multitasking on the iPad. The company could be working on resizable app windows for its lineup of tablets. Lastly, the report states that Apple is making significant improvements to watchOS that affect day-to-day operating and navigation. The Apple Watch could finally be getting a low-battery mode that doesn’t shut down all of its smart features, too.

With WWDC22 being a week away, we can only sit back and be patient until the Cupertino tech giant reveals these updates officially. Until then, we can hope that the rumors are accurate and that Apple has even more in store for us.

Do you plan on installing iOS 16 beta on your iPhone? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman