Apple’s iOS 16 beta program is now available to public testers

Apple revealed iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura during the main keynote of WWDC22. These major software updates are packed with exciting features. Those in the developer program have had their hands on these beta releases since early June. Though, just like previous years, Apple promised the public that they’d get the chance to try out these features in July. Fortunately for those who can’t justify paying $99 per year to join the developer program, the iOS 16 public beta is now available for free. You no longer have to wait to test the redesigned Lock Screen, new collaboration tools, improved iMessage, and more.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

As promised by Apple last month, the public beta of iOS 16 is now available. Users who are adventurous enough to run these potentially-unstable builds can now install them for free. All you need to do is follow the steps we’ve detailed below.

Ensure that you have an iPhone 8 or a newer model.

Visit beta.apple.com on your iPhone using Safari . If you use another web browser, the process simply won’t work.

. If you use another web browser, the process simply won’t work. Click the Sign Up button.

You will get the chance to choose between iOS 16 beta and the rest of the company’s operating systems. Select iOS 16.

Then you will find an Install Profile button. Click it.

Go to the Settings app — there you will find a prompt detailing the steps you need to follow to install the profile.

Follow the steps, reboot your iPhone, and head to the Software Update section of General Settings.

There you should find iOS 16 beta available to download and install.

Again, only install the iOS 16 beta if you’re ready to deal with instabilities, bugs, glitches, and potential battery drainage. It’s a wise idea to deploy this version on a backup iPhone — rather than your daily driver. This way if your banking apps or other essential applications stop working, you can always manage with another phone.

Will you be installing the iOS 16 beta? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.