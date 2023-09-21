Key Takeaways iOS 17.0.1 and watchOS 10.0.1 have been released by Apple, focusing on bug fixes and security patches to protect users' devices and data.

These minor updates do not include notable changes or anticipated features, which are usually reserved for larger updates like iOS 17.1 and 17.2 in the future.

To update your iPhone or Apple Watch, open Settings, go to General, click on Software Update, download and install the new version, and keep your device connected to a power source until the process is complete.

Following the public launch of iOS 17 and watchOS 10 earlier this week, Apple has now released iOS 17.0.1 and watchOS 10.0.1. As you may expect, both of these updates revolve around bug fixes and security patches. Apple seemingly hasn't shared what exactly has been patched in these versions, but all users are advised to update their devices. That's because these fixes often protect your iPhone and Apple Watch from actively exploited vulnerabilities that could cause problems to your device or personal data.

iOS 17 introduces interactive widgets, StandBy mode, communication upgrades, Safari enhancements, and more. We don't expect iOS 17.0.1 to introduce any notable changes, such as the anticipated Journal app, since these are typically reserved for larger updates. So users can expect to see new features when iOS 17.1 and iOS 17.2 potentially launch by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, watchOS 10 introduces a completely overhauled user interface across its built-in apps, in addition to new watch faces and features. Similarly, watchOS 10.0.1 likely doesn't include any changes beyond the bug fixes and security patches. Though, don't take these minor updates for granted, as they ensure your devices offer you a better and more secure experience. To update your new iPhone and Apple Watch to iOS 17.0.1 and watchOS 10.0.1, you can follow the comprehensive steps we've listed below.

iOS 17.0.1 and watchOS 10.0.1 are currently rolling out to compatible devices. To download and install the updates, follow these steps.