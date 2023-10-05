Key Takeaways Apple rolls out iOS 17.0.3, fixing iPhone 15 overheating and critical security vulnerabilities, including a new zero-day flaw.

iPhone 15 series has been well-received, but early adopters reported annoying overheating issue leading to quick battery drainage.

iOS 17.0.3 update addresses bug causing iPhone to run too hot, especially while using apps like Instagram and Uber.

Apple is rolling out iOS 17.0.3 with a fix for the iPhone 15 overheating issue. The incoming update also patches a couple of critical security vulnerabilities, including a new zero-day security flaw that was being actively exploited against iPhone and iPad users. The update also fixes a WebRTC flaw that could result in arbitrary code execution.

Released last month, the iPhone 15 series has largely been well-received by the media and paying customers alike. However, early adopters have already reported a few bugs in the new devices, none more annoying than the overheating issue that affected the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to complaints posted by users on various online forums, the two devices were getting uncomfortably hot under certain workloads, leading to their batteries draining at an abnormally high rate. Apple admitted to the problem over the weekend and promised to release a software update to fix the issue.

In its release notes for iOS 17.0.3, Apple said that the update "provides important bug fixes, and addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected." The company earlier said that it had identified an iOS 17 bug and problems with certain third-party apps that could cause iPhones to run hot. Customer complaints suggest that some of the apps causing the devices to overheat were Instagram, Uber, and Asphalt 9, among others, and users are advised to update these apps to the latest versions available.

Alongside iOS 17.0.3, Apple also released iPadOS 17.0.3, and they both address a couple of critical security flaws. The first one is a new zero-day vulnerability that could allow local attackers to elevate their privileges, while the second one is a WebRTC flaw, wherein "a buffer overflow may result in arbitrary code execution." The updates are available for iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad Mini 5th generation and later.