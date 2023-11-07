Key Takeaways iOS 17.1.1 and macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 are now available to address bugs and other issues.

Minor OS updates often patch critical security vulnerabilities, so it's important to update your devices.

Apple has also added support for the newly-announced M3 Macs in these OS updates.

iOS 17.1 and macOS Sonoma 14.1 debuted last month with plenty of enhancements across the respective devices. Though, expectedly, these recent releases didn't address all of the known bugs and vulnerabilities that affect Apple's latest iPhones and Macs. iOS 17.1.1 and macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 are now available to patch some of these issues and enhance the overall user experience.

What's new in iOS 17.1.1 and macOS Sonoma 14.1.1

iOS 17.1.1 fixes a bug that was affecting the Lock Screen Weather widget. Additionally, it addresses the bug that seemingly broke the NFC chip when placing certain iPhone 15 models on a BMW wireless charger. Otherwise, it's still unclear what other bugs have been fixed with this release. Nonetheless, we advise all iOS 17 users to update their phones to this version. After all, minor OS updates frequently include patches to actively-exploited security vulnerabilities. So staying on an older version may compromise your devices and/or data.

With macOS Sonoma 14.1.1, Apple has added support for the newly-announced M3 Macs. This likely won't impact the way you use your devices in any way. Though, if you have one of the new Macs, you may want to update it to this version. Older Mac users with compatible machines are also advised to update to version 14.1.1 to take advantage of the latest fixes included.

Updating your iPhone or Mac to the latest iOS 17.1.1 and macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 is quite simple.

Keep your device connected to a power source at all times during this process. Launch the Settings app. Tap on General. Go to the Software Update section. Wait for the page to refresh. When the update appears, click on Download and Install. Agree to the terms after reading them. Wait for the automated process to conclude.

Apart from iOS 17.1.1 and macOS Sonoma 14.1.1, Apple has also released similar updates for the iPad and Apple Watch. iPadOS 17.1.1 pretty much includes the same main fixes of iOS 17.1.1. Meanwhile, watchOS 10.1.1 seemingly addresses a bug that caused excessive battery drain in some cases.