Ever since the public release of iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma a couple of months ago, Apple has been seeding smaller updates to address some of the known bugs and patch actively exploited security vulnerabilities. iOS 17.1.2 and macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 are now available as the latest minor OS versions to address the aforementioned issues on newer iPhones and Macs.

What's new in iOS 17.1.2 and macOS Sonoma 14.1.2

As you'd expect from an X.X.2 Apple OS update, iOS 17.1.2 and macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 feature no notable visual changes or new functionalities. Instead, they purely focus on under-the-hood changes and fixes to address some of the underlying problems of iOS and macOS.

While these are, in fact, minor OS versions, they still likely pack some critical fixes to security vulnerabilities that could risk the safety of your data and/or Apple devices. At the time of writing, it's still unclear what these patches could include, but you could check and refresh Apple's dedicated webpage, as it's usually the first to publicly list them.

To install iOS 17.1.2 or macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 on your compatible iPhone or Mac, follow the steps below.